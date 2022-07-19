ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers: Early Look at 2023 MLB Draft

By Chris Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers are going to have a high pick in 2023. Well, the book on the 2022 MLB Draft is closed for the Detroit Tigers. They spent most of the first two days of the draft adding intriguing college infielders like Jace Jung, Peyton Graham, and Luke Gold. And then...

