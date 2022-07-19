Detroit Tigers: Early Look at 2023 MLB Draft

DETROIT (AP) — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings. “I’m pretty familiar with their lineup, which helps, but I think a lot of this was building on some good things I found in my last start before the break,” he said. “I was able to throw my fastball for strikes and I was able to land my breaking ball where I needed it.” Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break. The bottom three hitters in Minnesota’s order - Miranda, Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez - combined for six hits, five RBIs and four runs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO