Poppy is a very social, spayed Border Collie mix who is about 5 years old and 50 pounds. She’s friendly with people and has done well in play groups with other dogs. Poppy is really smart and would benefit from being challenged or having a job to do. Having an owner that would work with her physically and mentally would be best. She can be calm and cuddly, too, after she’s burned off some energy. Poppy is waiting for the right person or family to come to meet her and be her new best friend. Could that be you?

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO