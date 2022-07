LEWES. Del. – Health officials are urging that you take measures to be safe amid the heat wave. In Lewes, health officials are seeing mild disease of heat exhaustion. They say this is due to what they call climatization or accumulation. This process is where the body becomes used to the heat however because these extreme temperatures are not consistent our bodies don’t have the opportunity to adjust. Elderly and younger populations are the more vulnerable for risk of heat-related issues. Heat stroke is the most severe condition relating to heat. But doctors with Beebe Healthcare tell us the clear difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke in case you need to help someone near you.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO