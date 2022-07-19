Check out these special food and drink options during Comic-Con

Sugar Factory offering specialty drinks during Comic-Con. “The People’s Anti-Hero” (left) and “Shazam’s Archenemy” (right).… Read More

SAN DIEGO – Comic-Con is known for many things: celeb appearances, exciting panels, and incredible costumes showcased throughout the city streets of San Diego. But these aren’t Comic-Con’s only claims to fame!

After two years without the major event taking over San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities are back in full swing this weekend across the area. For those who are not planning to head into the Convention Center for the main show, “activations,” and pop-ups around the city are the way to go.

While it may not be the central focus of the San Diego event, each year, Comic-Con also gives local businesses and restaurants the chance to bring in customers through special themed events, food and drinks.

Luckily, if you are not interested in taking part in some of the more active festivities, some Gaslamp Quarter bars and restaurants are offering Comic-Con specials, featuring everything from “Stranger Things” cocktails to superhero ice cream!

Below, we have compiled a list of some of the best and most delectable pop-culture-inspired food and drink events happening during Comic-Con and where to find them.

CERVEZA JACK’S

Where: 322 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 24

What: Cerveza Jack’s will offer special “Stranger Things” drinks including the “Mouthbreather Margarita,” “The Upside Down,” the “Demogorgon’s Punch,” and “The Mind Flayer.” The drinks range from $12 to $14.

HAPPY DOE’S

Where: 340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24

What: Happy Doe’s will host “Star Trek’s 10 Forward: The Experience” each night during Comic-Con. Tickets are currently sold out but those looking to get in on the fun can enjoy beverages in the “Starfleet Outpost” beer garden on a first come/first served basis.

BARLEYMASH:

Where: 600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24

What: BarleyMash and Ginger’s are the place to get your game on! The upstairs portion of the establishment will be “Donkey Kong” themed throughout Comic-Con and the downstairs portion will take on a “Super Mario Bros.” theme.

THE SMOKING GUN

Where: 555 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24

What: The Smoking Gun will have a “Top Gun” inside of the establishment throughout Comic-Con.

Henry’s Pub:

Location: 618 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24

What: Specialty cocktails, lotteries, karaoke, and more! Each night during Comic-Con, Henry’s Pub will host special games and giveaways, and bring in performers and DJs to get the party started.

CALI CREAM ICE CREAM:

Where: 425 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24

What: It’s a bird! it’s a plane! It’s… Superman ice cream?! Grab a scoop — or a few– of the classic Superman ice cream, comprised of strawberry, vanilla, and blue moon flavors that come together to create a colorful, delicious, and heroic scoop!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern

Where: Corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue

When: Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 23

What: Ahead of the release of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a pop-up tavern will be available for guests to take photos with their favorite characters, grab D&D drinks, and enter to win prizes! Reservations are currently full for this experience but a standby line is available.

SUGAR FACTORY:

Where: 701 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92101

When: Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24

What: Ahead of Warner Bros. presentation of “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” the Sugar Factory will present two smoking goblet cocktails inspired by the upcoming films from DC. If that isn’t enough to entice you, should we mention that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself designed the drinks? Guests can enjoy either the “People’s Anti-Hero” or the “Shazam’s Archenemy” for a limited time only.

Do you know of any Comic-Con food and drink specials not included on this list? Send them to HSloop@fox5sandiego.com