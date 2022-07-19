ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FREE TIX: "Black Laughs Matter" Live in SF (July 22-23)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

FREE TIX: “Black Laughs Matter” Live in SF (July 22-23) All. Black. Comics. Need we say more? See “Black Laughs Matter” with some of the top rising Black comics the Bay Area has to offer as...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

Free Movie Night: “Fire of Love” at AMC Bay Street (Emeryville)

FREE (2 Tickets) – Reserved Seats. RSVP with secret code FCLAVA3459 – Booking deadline is 5pm (and we’ll email you your tickets!) Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world. Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.
EMERYVILLE, CA
funcheap.com

LCD Soundsystem vs. Daft Punk: Summer Dance Party

LCD Soundsystem vs. Daft Punk: Summer Dance Party!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: $10*. *$10 adv / $13 doors. Categories: In Person, Live Music. Venue:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s First “Taste of OMI” Block Party + Free Food (2022)

Taste of OMI brings the best of San Francisco’s Oceanview, Merced & Ingleside neighborhoods to you! Join us for a day of food and music in San Francisco. On Ashton Ave off Ocean Ave. 1901 Ocean Ave. San Francisco, CA. The first annual Taste of OMI will feature local bands, great restaurants and bars from the OMI throughout the entire event. Admission is completely free to the public. Come join us on July 23, 2022 12pm – 4pm!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Hilary Williams Print Show at Arc Spotlight Gallery (SF)

Join us for a little gallery reception in SF. Hilary Williams has a full display of her latest work! Limited edition screen prints and paintings. Join us on Sunday, July 24th from 12-3pm for the Spotlight: Hilary Williams Artist Reception and Print Sale. In addition to the works currently for sale in the Arc Spotlight Gallery, there will be a large selection of unframed, limited edition silk screen prints available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Hamiltunes San Jose: Official Hamilton Musical Sing-a-long

Presented by Harmony Werks Inc. & The Pear Theatre. Join us for Hamiltunes, the official Hamilton sing-a-long coming to the Pear Theatre on July 22nd & 23rd, 2022. Get your ticket today and join with other fans of the Tony Award winning Broadway Musical and be in the room where it happens. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins promptly at 7pm both nights.
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

“The Sound Healing Symphony” at Sunset (Orinda)

Take a deep breath— and regenerate. We’re putting on our first big sound healing event since covid started!!. Re-imagined. All outdoors. Multi-dimensional. A mini-chill-fest culminating in ‘The Sound Healing Symphony’ at Sunset. Use code FUNCHEAP for $5 off tickets. It’s outside! Safer gathering, with east-bay sunny...
ORINDA, CA
funcheap.com

“Live at Thrive” Free Outdoor Concert w/ Country Star “Mickey Guyton” (Chase Center)

Thrive City is tearing the roof off live entertainment with our can’t miss music and comedy lineup geared toward mature audiences. Live at Thrive City presented by Chase is a festival-style experience from July through August, featuring a 2-hour showcase of performers on the main stage, food and drinks from the Bay Area’s Best, and a whole lot more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Cartoonist IRL (In Real Life): Chuck Whelon (SF’s Cartoon Art Museum)

The Cartoon Art Museum is proud to host Chuck Whelon! His newest hit Where’s Itsy Bitsy Spider takes you around the world searching for the beloved character through “I spy” type puzzles. Join Chuck and the Cartoon Art Museum on Saturday July 23rd at 2-4 p.m for a creator Q&A and a signing! This event is free and open for the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Rhythm Clinic: Phoenix Hotel Takeover

Special day to night Rhythm Clinic Party at Chambers eat + drink/Phoenix Hotel. The DJs will be playing in the lounge on a Funktion-One sound system so you won’t want to miss this one! Come kick it with us in a cabana & show off your hottest dance moves!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

25+ Free Outdoor Summer Events at Thrive City (2022)

Don’t miss a brand new schedule of 25+ free festival-style events all summer long with free concerts, outdoor comedy spectaculars, fitness classes, giveaways and epic movie nights on the Bay Area’s biggest outdoor screen at Thrive City, the plaza right in front of Chase Center. The Golden State...
funcheap.com

Non Stop Bhangra Presents: “Crash An Indian Wedding Party”

Non Stop Bhangra Presents: “Crash An Indian Wedding Party”. Ever wanted to crash an Indian wedding party? Here’s your chance to experience the energy as SF’s award winning production voted “Best Dance Party” in SF, Non Stop Bhangra returns after 2 years with its favorite theme.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Bernal Chess Club

Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s 2nd Annual Ping Yuen “Peaceful Gardens Block Party” (Chinatown)

700 block of Pacific Ave (Chinatown) | 700 Pacific Ave., (between Grant Ave. and Stockton St.), San Francisco, CA 94133. Come build community with our residents! Join us for the 2nd Annual Ping Yuen “Peaceful Gardens” Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 23rd. The celebration, organized by Chinatown Community Development Center, Community Youth Center, and New Breath Foundation, promotes unity and solidarity in our communities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

22nd Annual “Kahuna Kupuna” Surf Contest (Pacifica)

Loosely translated from Hawaiian, “Kahuna Kupuna” means “Big Chief Wise Elder” which is a good name for the only amateur surf contest in the world that is specifically designed for older surfers age 40 and over. This year’s contest will be the 22nd Annual Kahuna Kupuna....
PACIFICA, CA
funcheap.com

Art, Fashion, and Activism with Youth Art Exchange at The de Young Museum

Inspired by The Obama Portraits Tour, we invite you to a daylong celebration of art, fashion, and activism with a pop-up art exhibition, hands-on artmaking, fashion show, and live music sets showcasing the creativity of Youth Art Exchange (YAX) students — DJs, designers, creatives — and faculty artists. Plus, hear from Bay Area youth activists at the forefront of today’s social justice movement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup” w/ $1 Margaritas & Free Burritos (SF)

“Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup” w/ $1 Margaritas & Free Burritos (SF) Tired? Sunday Funday. Wired? Sunday done-day. Make our neighborhood better, brunch with cool people (sorry not sorry, we’re biased), get deals to some fave local spots, and wrap it up before the Sunday Scaries hit with an easy hour of picking up trash around our neighborhood with friends and the community!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s 24th Street BART Plaza Fenced Off

The northeast corner plaza area around San Francisco’s 24th Street BART entrance has been fenced off by the city to try to combat “open-air drug markets & vendors” according to supervisor Hillary Ronen. The fences went up on Wednesday, but already it’s a cat and mouse game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

West NOPA Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in the western part of NOPA. Meet at Manitas Cafe (2078 Hayes St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

East Bay Center’s Summer Community Party

Join us as we gather once again to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of our community!. Don’t miss this special evening when we come together once again to celebrate the richness and beauty of our artists and our community! After two years, we are delighted to invite you to gather with us for an evening of performances by Center faculty, students, alumni and other guest artists.
RICHMOND, CA
funcheap.com

Whoops! Tiny “House” Blocks Traffic on Bay Bridge

As if traffic isn’t already bad enough, thanks to KCBS Radio for letting us know that on Wednesday afternoon an adorable little pit stop toilet that looks like SF’s painted ladies being towed eastbound out of San Francisco apparently fell off a trailer and blocked a lane of traffic on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge heading into Oakland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

