ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

With heat wave, summer camps switch to contingencies

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oowZh_0glNRMEO00

CANTON, Mass. — It’s a dilemma for many recreation departments: how to keep summer campers cool during a heatwave, while also keeping them entertained.

The answer, according to Tyler Radicioni, Canton’s director of Parks and Recreation, comes down to three things.

“Shade play, pool play, water play,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is have the kids get heat exhaustion or overheat.”

At the town’s community pool, the youngest campers alternated between time in the pool and time under a shaded canopy. And there were plenty of water bottles everywhere.

“We’re monitoring the weather a lot this week with the high temps,” Radicioni said. “It’s just a lot of scheduling around different parts of the day to make sure that they’re staying safe.”

Part of the job of keeping them safe falls on the lifeguards.

In Canton, one of those lifeguards is Mia Galvin.

“(On hot days) we definitely anticipate the worst and hope for the best,” said Galvin. “The full pool...usually, the deck is pretty full. So working with people, being respectful towards others is really helpful during hot days.”

By about 2 p.m., temperatures in many Boston suburbs had crossed the 90-degree mark – the official reading needed for inclusion in a heat wave.

In Norwood, construction worker Carlos Graham prepared for the heat by bringing plenty of ice water to the job site. Graham, who is from the Virgin Islands, is used to the heat, but “this heat right here, with the asphalt and all that...this is crazy,” he said.

His mental strategy for knowing he’ll be sweating it out for the next few days? Focus on the finished product.

“Honestly, get it done,” Graham said. “The faster I get this done, the faster I get out of this heat. Soon as it comes close to packing up time, I’m going to start my car, turn that A-C on so that when everything IS packed up...in my car and I’m gone.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Planned power outages Saturday night in Allston amid heat wave

BOSTON — Some Allston residents were without power overnight as Eversource makes repairs to part of the electric system. The company says the outage could impact about 825 customers. Maintenance is being done on a portion of the system that serves two local hospitals in order to “reduce the chance for more substantial outages in the area.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat

Residents around the Northeast U.S. braced for potentially record-breaking temperatures Sunday as a nearly weeklong hot spell continued, prompting officials to warn of “dangerous” heat. At least one heat-related death, in New York, was reported during the stretch of sweltering weather. Around the region, athletic events were shortened...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Canton, MA
Canton, MA
Lifestyle
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2nd Plymouth home to go up in flames in the past two days

A home in Plymouth was destroyed early Sunday when a fire tore through the residence. The family was not home at the time of the fire, officials said. Firefighters were called to Outlook Circle just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of heavy flames throughout the home. A second alarm was struck to provide additional relief due to the high temperatures.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Heat Exhaustion#Parks And Recreation#Heat Wave
Boston 25 News WFXT

Paramedics called to Mass. Revolutionary War re-enactment for suspected heat exhaustion

STOW, Mass. — Several people were impacted by suspected heat exhaustion during a Revolutionary War re-enactment in Stow on Saturday, the fire department said. Firefighters working a detail at the Collings Foundation Revolutionary War re-enactment requested an ambulance around 1:50 p.m. for a person suffering from possible heat exhaustion. Upon arrival, paramedics called ambulances for nine patients.
STOW, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens displaced after four-alarm fire in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — More than two dozen people were displaced by a four-alarm fire in a Revere apartment building overnight. Firefighters arrived at 912 Winthrop Ave. around 2:41 a.m. and found flames coming from a third-floor apartment building. Fire Chief Christopher Bright said all 26 tenants had self-evacuated by the time firefighters got there.
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies from injuries suffered in Chelmsford fire sparked by propane torch

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a fire in Chelmsford that investigators say was sparked by a propane torch. Firefighters responding to a report of a fire with injuries in the area of 12 Stearns Street on Wednesday afternoon found two injured people and a shed that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
118K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy