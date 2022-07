Remember the old-fashioned ice cream truck that could entice a crowd on a summer day with frozen treats and that familiar tune? That was just a precursor to the food trucks we love today. Mobile kitchens have popped up all over Denver in the past ten years. Many are run by skilled chefs who enjoy preparing delicious, gourmet food on the spot. The aroma draws us in, and we find ourselves standing in line anticipating a tasty treat.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO