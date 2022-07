Boats skim across the surface of Lucky Peak Reservior, Friday, June 10, 2022. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Ada County Sheriff’s marine deputies have been looking for a 16-year-old boy who fell off a personal watercraft at Lucky Peak on Monday night. The boy was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface, according to Ada County.

The boy was on the craft with another person, also not wearing a life jacket, near Barclay Bay around 9 p.m. At that time, the craft hit a wave and the boy fell in.