FLINT, Mich. - After accusations of election signs being stolen and improperly placed local officials are clearing up some common rules many violate during election time. "You can't say reelect if you're not an incumbent and sometimes people like to use language that isn't totally accurate and their opponent could file a complaint and the secretary of state could issue a fine," John Potbury, Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Genesee County.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO