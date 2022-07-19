Judge sets plea hearing for former St. Thomas Aquinas teacher

Joseph Heidesch

OLATHE, Kan. — A plea hearing is scheduled for a former choir director charged with child sex crimes.

Joseph Heidesch, 46, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Tuesday. It is possible he will enter a plea during his next court date in September.

Heidesch is a former teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas.

An investigation into Heidesch began in October. That’s when Johnson County prosecutors charged Heidesch with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy.

At that point Prosecutors accused Heidesch of possessing child pornography.

Court documents accuse Heidesch of hiding cameras in a Johnson County home to record lewd images of people without their permission.

In November, prosecutors charged Heidesch with two additional counts of sexually exploiting a child.

Then in June 2022, prosecutors charged the former choir director with 24 more sex crimes.

After posting $250,000 cash bond last month, Heidesch was placed on house arrest and ordered to stay with family members in Georgia.

