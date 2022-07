STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 236 PM EDT FRI JUL 22 2022 /136 PM CDT FRI JUL 22 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CENTRAL AND EAST EARLY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE LOW 60S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY IN THE WEST HALF LATE. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 80S...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS. A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 57 TO 66. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 70S. SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY. LOWS 48 TO 58. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 70S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 57. HIGHS 78 TO 84. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ WFO MQT.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO