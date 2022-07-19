ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield Contract Details Emerge

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emadt_0glNOoHt00

Specifics of Mayfield's contract in Carolina have been released.

All three sides gave a little to make the trade between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns to happen. The Browns agreed to pay $9.5 million of Baker Mayfield's 2022 salary, the Panthers will pay $5 million, and Mayfield agreed to shave off $3.5 million to help out Carolina.

However, Mayfield does have a chance to earn that money back through incentives. According to Field Yates of ESPN , if Mayfield plays 75% of the regular seasons snaps AND earns 10 wins, it equates to $250k. A divisional round playoff win (with 50% snaps) nets $500k, NFC championship win (with 50% snaps) = $500k, Super Bowl win (with 50% snaps) = $750k.

Playing in 75% of team snaps and finishing in the top five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in total offense = $300k. Playing 75% of the snaps and top five five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in points scored = $300k.

Finally, finishing in the top five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in completion percentage (minimum 224 attempts) = $300k. Also, a Pro Bowl appearance will earn him $500k.

Even if Mayfield wins the starting job out of training camp which most people assume will happen, it's unlikely that he will earn any of the team-based incentives. An appearance in the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl are pretty far-fetched. However, getting to 10 wins and winning a divisional round game is more attainable although the odds still aren't in his favor.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 4

Milo 10
4d ago

I glad for Baker he got a raw deal in Cleveland iam a huge Brown fan or i should say was a huge fan. Lets go Panthers

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPanthers

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: TE Stephen Sullivan

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53. Today's bubble profile: TE Stephen Sullivan. Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

Panthers Player Ratings That Madden 23 Got Wrong

Last week, Madden 23 unveiled the overall rating for every single player in the NFL. For the most part, that ratings are pretty spot on but there are a few that just don't make any sense. Let's dive into the four player ratings that are either too high or too low on the Carolina Panthers' roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FOX Sports

Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel wants to get paid, and it seems the San Francisco 49ers want to pay him. However, the amount is in question, as are other items, such as his usage on the field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "The 49ers would like to pay him," Rapoport told Rich...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllPanthers

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR C.J. Saunders

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53. Today's bubble profile: WR C.J. Saunders. Saunders is a tough, hard-nosed, old-school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Sports#Cleveland Browns#Espn#Nfc
Sports Illustrated

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Massive Recent Quarterback Contracts

Patrick Mahomes has always been focused on winning on the field, even when he signed his massive 10-year contract extension worth an NFL-record $477 million in July 2020. Mahomes knew that if he performed at an elite level, the money would come. As this offseason has brought a series of players signing record-breaking deals, which includes Cardinals’ Kyler Murray signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension on Thursday, Mahomes said other players getting paid makes him happy and is good for the league’s salary cap.
NFL
AllPanthers

NFC South News: Three Starters Placed on PUP List

A number of players throughout the NFL were recently placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, including a few big names from the NFC South division. Being placed on the PUP list at this time of year has no bearing on the eligibility for said players in the regular season. Teams can activate players from the PUP list at any point during the preseason without being forced to miss regular season game action. However, if a player remains on the PUP list heading into the season, he will be required to miss at least four games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
AllLions

Lions Hire Former Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback J.T. Barrett

Former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints quarterback J.T. Barrett is joining the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff. The 27-year-old will serve as an offensive assistant under head coach Dan Campbell. Most recently, the former Buckeye signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League in January. Fans in...
DETROIT, MI
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
913
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy