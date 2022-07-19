Baker Mayfield Contract Details Emerge

Specifics of Mayfield's contract in Carolina have been released.

All three sides gave a little to make the trade between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns to happen. The Browns agreed to pay $9.5 million of Baker Mayfield's 2022 salary, the Panthers will pay $5 million, and Mayfield agreed to shave off $3.5 million to help out Carolina.

However, Mayfield does have a chance to earn that money back through incentives. According to Field Yates of ESPN , if Mayfield plays 75% of the regular seasons snaps AND earns 10 wins, it equates to $250k. A divisional round playoff win (with 50% snaps) nets $500k, NFC championship win (with 50% snaps) = $500k, Super Bowl win (with 50% snaps) = $750k.

Playing in 75% of team snaps and finishing in the top five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in total offense = $300k. Playing 75% of the snaps and top five five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in points scored = $300k.

Finally, finishing in the top five of the NFC or top 10 of the NFL in completion percentage (minimum 224 attempts) = $300k. Also, a Pro Bowl appearance will earn him $500k.

Even if Mayfield wins the starting job out of training camp which most people assume will happen, it's unlikely that he will earn any of the team-based incentives. An appearance in the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl are pretty far-fetched. However, getting to 10 wins and winning a divisional round game is more attainable although the odds still aren't in his favor.

