Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad announces Citizens of the Year

carlsbadca.gov
 3 days ago

Two Carlsbad residents who have spent years working tirelessly on behalf of the city have been named Carlsbad’s Citizens of the Year. Lisa Cannon-Rodman and Jeff Segal were honored for their many efforts at improving the quality of life for all Carlsbad residents. The Citizen of the Year...

www.carlsbadca.gov

Coast News

70th year of Carlsbad history

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad history is celebrated for its 70th year of incorporation July 16. The city offers various resources devoted to preserving the city’s history that residents can use to learn and enjoy the city’s history. The Carlsbad History Collection at the Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad...
CARLSBAD, CA
otaywater.gov

Chula Vista Couple Wins Otay WaterSmart Landscape Contest

Program Exhibits the Importance of Water-Efficient Yards During Drought. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. The 2,143 square feet of turf they converted to a drought-tolerant garden in 2015 continues to beautify the neighborhood and save water for the Chula Vista residents.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Equity for Tribal Firefighters

Tribal fire departments are an integral part of California’s wildfire defense. The growing cooperation between Cal Fire, and local and tribal fire departments throughout California is testimony to the dedication of our first responders who safeguard our lives and our homes every day. San Diego County has 18 Indian...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

Help us investigate San Diego public schools

Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Downtown is becoming increasingly caffeinated with its blooming coffee scene. Steel Mill Coffee, the soon to be opened Archer’s Arrow, and Cat and Craft cat café are bringing new flavor notes to the growing scene. Join Vista Deputies at National Night Out. Mark your calendars to celebrate National...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Residents fuming over speeders on detour street for San Marcos Creek Project

In North County, the San Marcos Creek restoration project has been going on for nearly three years, and the recent closure of a major thoroughfare has some residents fuming. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen takes us to a residential detour street where neighbors say drivers are speeding through. In...
KPBS

First day of school begins with a new late start law

School started, today, for thousands of students in the South Bay. For most of them, classes started later in the day than usual. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez went to the Sweetwater Union High School District and has more on the new late-start schedule and its consequences. School started Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Veterans Village executive resigns after inewsource reporting

The second highest ranking administrator at Veterans Village of San Diego has resigned weeks after inewsource started reporting on concerns about the nonprofit’s renowned rehab center. Veterans Village officials would not discuss what prompted the departure but indicated that the resignation was part of “problems that would not ordinarily...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

These Are California's Most Romantic Resorts

Looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other? Look no further than the most romantic resort for couples in the entire state. California is full of romantic destinations, but few things compare to all inclusive drinks at a spa with your plus one at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE

