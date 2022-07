Rutgers researchers are calling for a balanced approach to examining recent trends in adult e-cigarette use. Julia Chen-Sankey, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior, Society and Policy at the Rutgers School of Public Health, and Michelle T. Bover-Manderski, an instructor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at Rutgers, said that while there are clear health concerns with e-cigarette use, particularly the adoption by those who previously hadn't used tobacco products, there also are potential benefits that can't be ignored.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO