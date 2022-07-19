ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-world data links rosuvastatin with signs of kidney damage

By American Society of Nephrology
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatins can effectively lower high cholesterol, and many individuals take rosuvastatin, one member of this drug class. New research based on patient health records and published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology suggests that rosuvastatin, especially at higher doses, may have damaging effects on the kidneys. Reports...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Statins#Journal#American#Jung Im Shin#The Us Food
