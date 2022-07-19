ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

'Equipment Malfunction' Cuts Power To 12K In Rensselaer County Days After Similar Outage

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago
For the second time in two days, an equipment failure at an East Greenbush substation knocked out power to thousands on Tuesday, July 19. Photo Credit: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office

Just two days after a similar outage, power was again knocked out to thousands of customers in the Capital District on Tuesday afternoon, July 19.

In Rensselaer County, about 12,000 customers in East Greenbush lost power at around 2:20 p.m. due to an equipment malfunction at a nearby substation, according to National Grid spokesperson Patrick Stella.

The outage lasted roughly 90 minutes, affecting homes and businesses in parts of East Greenbush, Schodack, and Troy.

Stella said the substation involved is the same one that was impacted by a fire on Sunday, July 17, that cut power to the same customers for several hours.

Tuesday’s incident involved a different piece of equipment than the one that failed two days prior, he said.

“We have switched these customers to new equipment and restored power as of 3:45 p.m. this afternoon,” Stella said. “Our next step is to inspect and make repairs to the faulty equipment.”

