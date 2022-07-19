Kidsburgh: Media center helps teenagers learn about audio storytelling 03:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Youth Media Center in Pittsburgh is producing not only incredible stories from teenagers but also preparing young people for the work world.

The teenagers are busy recording interviews, setting up their audio equipment, editing on computers and creating stories for podcasts and radio in the recently renovated center. Students like Morgan McCray, a rising sophomore at Oakland Catholic High School, are learning the power of storytelling.

"It's just amazing the way that these stories can impact somebody," McCray said.

She's one of 20 teenagers from 20 different schools learning to create podcasts in the RADcast program, which stands for the Regional Asset District and uses local tax dollars for assets in the community.

Larry Berger, founder and executive director of SLB Radio Productions which runs the RADcast program, says, "We hope also, behind the scenes, kids are learning about jobs they may be able to have in the arts, as well as become patrons and advocates for the arts organizations they visit."

Kalonga Mwenda, a rising senior at Baldwin High School, says, "Typically, I have my parents drive me places, but this has pushed me to use public transportation, and it's taught me about a bunch of areas in the city."

Each student will produce multiple stories for a weekly podcast this fall and for The Saturday Light Brigade's weekly radio program that broadcasts from the Youth Media Center.

Berger said the goal is to teach students, not just about journalism, but life skills.

By the end of the summer, the student will have "learned skills that will matter in any job. How do you make a call? How do you actually make and keep an appointment? How do you interview people and make them feel comfortable talking to you?"

Director of Programs for SLB Radio Productions Deanna Baringer says, "Telling the story, that is so important. No matter what career you go into, knowing how to shape a narrative is a really, really powerful skill."

Jules Smalis, a rising senior at Alderdice High School, discovered a passion for storytelling through the programs and plans to create her own podcasts and study communications in college.

"I think it's a big confidence booster because it's something that I can put out into the world and be like, 'I am proud of that and I worked really hard to create that,'" Smalis said.

If you have a teenager who may want to learn about podcasting, radio or just storytelling, here's the link to the SLB Radio production website where you can apply for the fall RADcast program and any other programs at the Youth Media Center.

Here also is a link to Kidsburgh, where you'll find many more great programs for kids and teenagers.