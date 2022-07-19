ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

California Listing Features Giant 'Mystery' Room

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbzTT_0glNNQ5Y00
Photo: Zillow

A Placerville house has recently been put on the market, and is quickly gaining attention for being built with a mysterious room. 'The Room' as the previous owners called it, is unlike anything the internet has ever seen. Along with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, there is one large, barren room in particular that is up for interpretation.The room in question is a giant library, at least this is what was intended with the design. The walls are covered with shelves and slots for books, so much so that you cannot see the actual walls.

Here is what Zillow detailed in the listing:

"Step inside and you will feel the sense of space offered by the abundance of windows, skylights, and tall ceilings. The chef's kitchen is a place where culinary imagination can come alive. A home for every dish, pot, and cookbook with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and shelves. Just beyond the impressive library you will find what is affectionately called The Room. Over 2,000 sqft of air-conditioned space with 16' ceilings. Additional features include a large solar array, Generac generator, composite deck with endless views, and a 1/2 bath inside the garage, this unique property offers so much more than just a place to call home."

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Placerville, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Placerville, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Opens New O-N-E Market in West Roseville, California; Jen Warner and Michael Schutt Comment

WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Kristen Walters

Beloved California ice cream shop with creative flavors closing this month

An ice cream shop that is a long-time favorite of local residents is set to close this month. It's always sad to see a popular local business close its doors for good. Unfortunately, Devil May Care, a popular ice cream parlor in Sacramento, announced on social media Thursday that it would be shutting its doors after being unable to pay back expenses that built up during the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Real Estate
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Hear stories about the ‘happiest place on Earth’

OLD SACRAMENTO — Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome two Disney legends — accomplished Disney book author Marcy Carriker Smothers and the longest-tenured Disney Parks cast member Oscar Martinez — for a special Disney Books & Bites Weekend July 23 & 24. The celebratory weekend of activities falls during Disneyland’s 67th birthday month (the park opened July 17, 1955).
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California: July 23-24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you think vintage fashion, jazz nights, or a peach festival sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend heats back up, reaching highs in the low 100s with a southwest breeze so gather up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fires Break Out In The Sacramento Area

Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday. One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy