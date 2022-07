(CALIFORNIA, MD) – This month marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of a permanent Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter base in Southern Maryland. On July 1, 1987, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) opened the doors for the section, known through the Southern Maryland region as “Trooper 7.” The helicopter section was originally based at the Patuxent Naval Air Station, in Lexington Park. It moved to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in 1992. Due to the State’s unique geography, Trooper 7 routinely responds on backup missions for parts of the Eastern Shore to include the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County, Smith Island and Tangier Island.

