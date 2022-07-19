Great Lakes Water Authority denies all claims from June 2021 floods

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's not just you, people really are stressed these days. And according to one study, Detroit is one of the most stressed-out cities in America. A new survey measuring the daily pressures that people face as it relates to money, work, family, and health found that Detroit is the second-most stressed out city in America. That includes scoring the highest for stress for health and safety and second-highest for money.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO