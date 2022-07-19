ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Great Lakes Water Authority denies all claims from June 2021 floods

By Charlie Langton
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

When several inches of rain flooded Detroit in June 2021, it...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 in Detroit to close Friday for installation of new Second Avenue bridge

DETROIT (FOX 2) - I-94 in Downtown Detroit will be closed from I-75 to the Lodge starting Friday morning as a new bridge to connect Second Avenue is brought in and installed. The new bridge is going in over I-94 this month, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge. Construction will start at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22, when the freeway is closed in both directions.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
#The Great Lakes
fox2detroit.com

Connecting kids with fishing can hook a new generation of conservationists

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. For sisters Deb and Tracey Webb, there's nothing better than teaching a kid how to fish — a lifelong hobby that encourages socialization, teaches patience and problem-solving skills and provides an appreciation of the outdoors.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nurse loses home in devastating fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Taylor, MSP investigating

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter finds out identity was stolen through car insurance collection notice

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter received a notice that he owed money to Liberty Mutual. The only problem? He's never used the insurance company. "They said, 'You didn't pay on a policy.' I said, 'Well, I've never had a policy. They told me it's a Dodge Challenger. I said, 'Wait a minute, I've never owned a Dodge Challenger,'" Carter said.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit is the second-most stressed city in America, study finds

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's not just you, people really are stressed these days. And according to one study, Detroit is one of the most stressed-out cities in America. A new survey measuring the daily pressures that people face as it relates to money, work, family, and health found that Detroit is the second-most stressed out city in America. That includes scoring the highest for stress for health and safety and second-highest for money.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County day camp helps turn grief into growth

NORTHVILLE, MIch. (FOX 2) - We've all lost a loved one and that process and grief is tough - but when it comes to kids, it's a tricky topic. But a Wayne County day camp is helping kids heal. The camp at Maybury Farms in Northville welcomed 150 kids between...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

A Taste in Southfield event at the Franklin Athletic Club July 28

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taste in Southfield event returns to the city on Thursday, July 28. Enjoy food from 20 local restaurants, drinks, live music and family-friendly fun. It will be held at the Franklin Athletic Club (29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034). Tickets can be purchased here....
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family worried about Detroit man missing since May

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a Detroit man missing since May 25 is worried about him. Hollis Parks, 51, was last seen in the 20000 block of Santa Rosa just after 8:45 p.m. It isn't known what he was wearing. Parks has bipolar disorder, his son said. He...
DETROIT, MI

