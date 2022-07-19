ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli Black Hawks Escort Marine One In These Stunning Images

By Dan Parsons
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago

The flight over Jerusalem is likely the last time the VH-60N “White Hawk” graces the skies over Israel, or the Middle East, as Marine One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edj1C_0glNN7eE00

Dan ParsonsView dan parsons's Articles

The skies over Jerusalem were recently graced by a unique formation of at least 10 Black Hawk helicopters. The formation was carrying VIPs, staff, press, and counter-assault teams traveling with President Joe Biden, who was flying in a U.S. Marine Corps VH-60N "Marine One" helicopter.

Flown by Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron One, or VMX-1, the pair of highly specialized presidential support “White Hawks” were joined by eight other Black Hawks — a mixture of U.S. Army UH-60Ms and desert camouflaged Israeli Air Force (IAF) examples known locally as “Yanshuf,” or Hebrew for owl — in a ribbon of rotorcraft that overflew both the city and hills surrounding Israel's historic capital of Jerusalem.

Photos of the event posted to the Israeli Air Force’s Facebook page on July 18, show a pair of VH-60N presidential support helicopters on the tarmac with the other Black Hawks, including those from the 124th Squadron at Palmachim Airbase along central Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

Once airborne, the formation is seen flying over Jerusalem in a long line with the U.S. helicopters, distinctive with their white-topped green fuselages near the rear. An Israeli UH-60, in desert-toned camouflage and a Star of David roundel, brings up the rear of the formation. A couple of other similar sand-and-tan colored IAF Black Hawks were also part of the operation, but are out of frame.

The same VH-60Ns were seen in Bethlehem with the Army UH-60Ms nearly two weeks ago now preparing for Biden's arrival, as seen in the videos below.

Israel was the first stop on Biden’s four-day tour of the Middle East that also took him to Saudi Arabia in an effort to assert the U.S. presence in the region after its pullout from Afghanistan. Noted in the images are the white covers over countermeasure dispensers below the aircraft's engine exhausts. Usually covered by green plates, are often loaded during overseas trips and especially those in the middle east, in general, as appears to be the case here.

The formation flight would be a fitting retirement bow ceremony for the VH-60N, which is scheduled to begin leaving HMX-1's "White Top" fleet in the current fiscal year. They and the venerable VH-3D will be replaced with the Sikorsky VH-92 Presidential Helicopter as soon as the White House Military Office deems the aircraft fit for carrying the president on both normal missions and time-critical contingency operations. A pair of 'Marine One' capable helicopters travels with the president nearly wherever they go, both at home and abroad, even if the motorcade is used instead. They are often there to be ready to rush the president to safety dozens or even hundreds of miles from their location during an emergency and for other contingency operations that the motorcade is not ideal for handling.

Biden likely will be the final president to fly in the VH-3D, too, which has been in service since 1978. President Donald Trump was almost certainly the last U.S. commander in chief to ride the Sea King to retirement.

Contact the author Dan@thewarzone.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRUF5_0glNN7eE00

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Before the Air Force: From Biplanes to Jet Prototypes

This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which established the Air Force as a separate entity on Sept. 18 of that year. The other is the 115th anniversary of the first US military service dedicated to flying aircraft in the national defense: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907. This slideshow looks at the 40 years of aircraft from 1907 to 1947. A second slideshow looks at the years after 1947, from jet prototypes to stealth aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CNET

US Air Force Hits 75 Years of Flying the Wild Blue Yonder

The US Air Force was a thing long before we knew it by that name. For 40 years, from the do-it-yourself days of the Wright brothers through the hellish aerial combat of World War II, the American military flew scores of different aircraft and thousands upon thousands of missions. But in large part those flyers served as members of the US Army. (No disrespect, of course, to the many pilots of the US Navy. Here, though, we're focusing on the branch dedicated to air superiority.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine One#Us Air Force#Military Helicopters#Israeli Air Force#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Black Hawks#U S Army Uh 60ms#The Israeli Air Force#The 124th Squadron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

500-plus drones, extra HIMARS headed to Ukraine in latest U.S. package

The White House will provide 580 Phoenix Ghost drones and five high-mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine as part of the latest security package to help in the fight against Russia, officials confirmed Friday. White House national security council spokesman John Kirby also acknowledged that U.S. officials have begun discussions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

Claims Swirl Around The Fate Of Russia’s Last Huge Typhoon Class Submarine

The story of Russia’s iconic Typhoon class submarines looks to be getting closer to its conclusion. Russian state media reports have offered conflicting details today about the status of the last Typhoon class ballistic missile submarine in active service, the Dmitry Donskoy. Though the fate of this submarine, the largest by displacement of any type in existence, is unclear, by all indications it is moving ever-closer to its retirement.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine veteran’s book tells his story of being held hostage in Yemen

A chance encounter with a Marine security guard at a U.S. embassy drove young boy Sam Farran to later enlist in the Marine Corps on an open contract on Nov. 2, 1978. The Lebanese-born, U.S.-raised Marine later transitioned to the Marine Corps Reserves, but his Arabic-speaking background led to an assignment helping translate during the Persian Gulf War and later a job with the Defense Intelligence Agency and private security work across the Middle East during the height of regional turmoil.
MILITARY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy