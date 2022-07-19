ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Free museum admission for active military families

By Scott Brubaker
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Active military members and their families are getting free admission to museums across the country as part of the Blue Star Museum Program.

The program is designed to give military families the chance to spend time together, with no cost.

The program takes place between Armed Forces Day in May, and Labor Day in September. This is because many military families are relocated during the summer.

Chemung County hosting drive-through coupon distribution

“Military families find themselves relocating to a new town, and they don’t have often enough connections to that place,” said Wendy Clark, Museums, Visual Arts, & Indemnity Director for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Clark continues to say that this gives military families the chance to get out into their new communities.

Many museums in the Twin Tiers are participating in this program as well.

Corning

Elmira

Hammondsport

Ithaca

“The Blue Star Museum is one of the ways that we at the Museum of Glass give back to our active service members,” said Corning Museum of Glass Communications Manager Ann Campbell. “It’s really wonderful to be able to provide the museum experience to them and their families for free,” Campbell continued.

Photo Courtesy: National Endowment for the Arts

Campbell said this is one of the many ways the museum provides an affordable experience to all guests. Military members get a 15% discount year round, and kids 17 and under can visit the museum for free.

In addition, Corning Museum of Glass offers free admission to Veterans during the month of November.

Clark says that although numbers are still down due to COVID, hundreds of thousands of military families take advantage of the Blue Star Museum Program each year. Click here for more information on Blue Star Museums.

