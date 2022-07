SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington residents are now under a mandatory watering schedule as the state’s drought continues, officials said. The Southington Water Department is asking customers to limit their outside water use and adhere to an odd/even watering schedule for outdoor plants and lawns. The schedule requires properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and properties with an odd street number to water on odd days.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO