Environment

Soaring heat sends Metro Detroiters to seek cooler spots

By Brandon Hudson
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer heat has settled into Metro Detroit and that's...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

fox2detroit.com

Storm chances brewing this weekend in Michigan

(FOX 2) - After a few rumbles of thunder heard very early Friday morning, we can plan for a much drier day. Friday will look and feel similar to Thursday, which is to say it'll be hot and sunny with a touch of humidity (but not too bad). The highs will climb to 90 degrees with a slight touch of humidity in the air.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Stroke
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Connecting kids with fishing can hook a new generation of conservationists

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. For sisters Deb and Tracey Webb, there’s nothing better than teaching a kid how to fish — a lifelong hobby that encourages socialization, teaches patience and problem-solving skills and provides an appreciation of the outdoors.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man thought a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought was a $1,000 winner – it was a $1 million winner. The 25-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Triple Million Michigan Lottery ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Rd. in Pontiac.
Weather
Environment
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter finds out identity was stolen through car insurance collection notice

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter received a notice that he owed money to Liberty Mutual. The only problem? He's never used the insurance company. "They said, ‘You didn’t pay on a policy.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve never had a policy. They told me it’s a Dodge Challenger. I said, ’Wait a minute, I’ve never owned a Dodge Challenger,'" Carter said.
MICHIGAN STATE

