Montana State

Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Kiss With Husband On Breathtaking Road Trip

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert posted more photos from an ongoing road trip, including a sweet photo of a kiss she shared with husband Brendan McLoughlin as she marks the “best summer ever.”

The “If I Was A Cowboy” singer shared a few snapshots from her adventures in Montana on Tuesday (July 19), writing on her social media channels: “Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. ( thanks to Louis for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever.”

Lambert, McLoughlin and other friends have been traveling together since the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year has time off from performing on tour, before her Las Vegas residency starts later this year. Stops have included Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, Lambert has shared on her social media channels.

Earlier this year, Lambert released her ninth full-length solo album, Palomino, complete with 15 tracks, including 14 that she co-wrote and co-produced. Before debuting the album, Lambert shared that “Tourist” was the song she looked forward to living out the most: “I’ve toured, but I haven’t really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most.

Best summer ever ☀️🚐 #tourist #montana #airstreamlife #roadtrip #outwest

