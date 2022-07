DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper firefighters are gearing up for what could be a busy holiday weekend. Fireworks are legal Friday night through Monday for Pioneer Day. A fireworks-related fire in 2020 made for a very close call for some neighborhoods in the city. While the Fourth of July was fairly quiet this year, dry conditions means there’s always a chance something could spark.

