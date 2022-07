Offsite advanced voting has concluded for Lyon County and the turnout was exceptional according to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat. The Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building once again played host to the offsite opportunity this year and Vopat tells KVOE News they had more than 1,000 voters stop by the Anderson Building and Lyon County Courthouse between Wednesday and Saturday to cast their ballots. Vopat says it is rewarding for her and her staff to see such a solid turnout.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO