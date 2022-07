Despite dramatic swings in e-commerce growth pre- and post-COVID, the fundamentals revealed in the IPOs of direct-to-consumer (DTC) darlings like Allbirds and Warby Parker present a serious wake-up call for the retail industry. As it turns out, customer growth does not generally equal profitable growth. Despite multi-billion dollar valuations for some brands, the rising costs of marketing and customer acquisition activities, along with escalating fulfillment operations and delivery costs, have called consumer brand profitability into question.

