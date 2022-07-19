ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Crescendo’s Monroe Street location to permanently close

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nine and a half years on Monroe Street, Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe is closing its doors on July 28. The cafe and roasting space opened at 1859 Monroe St. in 2013 as the first location for co-owners Cait and Paul Sirianni. The duo say in a letter, that...

WIFR

Beloit promises ‘Lager Than Life’ festival will be a hit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Raise a glass to the newest festival in Beloit. The “Lager Than Life” beer festival hosts its inaugural event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. More than 45 breweries representing five midwestern states will...
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Off-the-beaten-path patios worth the drive

There’s no shortage of outdoor space when it comes to the Madison area. In fact, we’ve already done the heavy-lifting and compiled a list for you. However, there are a few off-the-beaten-path patios that are worth the extra mile. Here are six that we think you should check out.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sunday Reads: An author and her cat, plus a viral story gone wrong

This short essay originally appeared as the introduction to the June edition of Madison Magazine’s monthly “Sunday Reads” newsletter, curated by Associate Editor Maggie Ginsberg. The rest of the monthly newsletter includes links to other articles within and outside of the magazine, plus book coverage and other literary news around town. Sign up for future newsletters here. There is still time to sign up for the next newsletter, which will be emailed on Sunday, July 31.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Channel 3000

Best of Madison Editors’ Picks 2022

For the second year in a row, Madison Magazine’s editors selected a few winners of their own. Editor Andrea Behling and associate editors Maggie Ginsberg and Maija Inveiss hand-selected 16 awardees in categories that were not up for voting in the Readers’ Poll. Each editor chose a favorite dish from the year, along with awards in categories such as best new piece of public art, best tropical drinks and best vintage toy store.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
Channel 3000

David Robert Cheney

David Robert Cheney was born in Eau Claire, WI, on April 2, 1927, the son of Eugene and Esther (Robare) Cheney, and the youngest of 3 brothers. He spent his youth fishing and hunting with his family, collecting stamps, and roaming the woods and fields with his beloved dog. After serving in the Navy, he received his Engineering degree from UW-Madison, and married Nan Tilseth of Menomonie. They made Madison their permanent home, and he continued roaming the woods and fields as the 45th certified Land Surveyor in the State of Wisconsin for the next 60 years. As activists for peace, justice, and equality, he and Nan were an unstoppable pair. Together, they worked to make the world a better place.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Mary Catherine Sheehan

Sun Prairie — Mary Catherine Sheehan, age 98, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Mary was born on a dairy farm in Sun Prairie to Esther (Veith) and Julius Krebs, the third of six children. Her only sister Margaret passed away at age 12 of a ruptured appendix, forever impacting their family and first inspiring Mary’s interest in nursing. Life on the farm with four brothers was busy and exciting. She most enjoyed Sundays when it was typical for the extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins to gather. Mary was a life-long member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Society, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. She attended grade school and two-year high school at Sacred Hearts School.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
WIFR

Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old is facing charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after two gas leaks in just under a month at a local supermarket. Kyle Lombardi, 19, is accused of damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem on two occasions, June...
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI

