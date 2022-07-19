Crescendo’s Monroe Street location to permanently close

David Robert Cheney was born in Eau Claire, WI, on April 2, 1927, the son of Eugene and Esther (Robare) Cheney, and the youngest of 3 brothers. He spent his youth fishing and hunting with his family, collecting stamps, and roaming the woods and fields with his beloved dog. After serving in the Navy, he received his Engineering degree from UW-Madison, and married Nan Tilseth of Menomonie. They made Madison their permanent home, and he continued roaming the woods and fields as the 45th certified Land Surveyor in the State of Wisconsin for the next 60 years. As activists for peace, justice, and equality, he and Nan were an unstoppable pair. Together, they worked to make the world a better place.

