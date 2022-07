Families gathered together on Friday night, in an annual memorial for the young lives in Huntsville taken by gun violence. The "Honoring Our Angels" ceremony started back in 2015, in one grieving mothers house. It was a way for families of murder victims to honor and remember their loved ones. As more young lives have been lost over the years, the group quickly outgrew that one house, filling an entire room at the Dr. Richard Showers Center on Friday night.

