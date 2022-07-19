ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Mullins races to victory at FCS

By STAFF REPORT
Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

CALLAWAY - Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night's Battle of the Commonwealth racing card at Franklin County Speedway (FCS). Mullins bested five other drivers en route to...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Smoke on the Mountain returns to Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual barbecue competition Smoke on the Mountain is back in Galax July 22-23. “The town welcomes you here,” four-time World Champion Myron Mixon said. “They want you here and you’re cooking downtown, you’re cooking where everybody’s at.”. This competition...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Roanoke wins multiple All-American Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke won a few All-American City awards on Thursday night. “The Campaign for Grade Level Reading” awarded Roanoke the PaceSetter award for prioritizing grade school success and reading. Roanoke public libraries gave out more than 10,000 literacy kits to improve reading skills.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Cars
Franklin County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
County
Franklin County, VA
City
Callaway, VA
WDBJ7.com

2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival is Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival makes its return Saturday. Hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market, the event began as a celebration of agriculture in the area. There will be free tomato tastings, vendors, live music, contests and more. The organizers saw a lot...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

BBQ contest returns for 17th year

Smoke on the Mountain 2022 will be held July 22-23 in downtown Galax, marking the 17th year of the event that brings barbecue competitors from all over the United States to the city to compete in sanctioned events. The Twin County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, which is sanctioned...
GALAX, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Wagers at Bristol casino top $37 million in first week; more . . .

Here are some of the top stories from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Covington city council transfers financial authority after treasurer charged with crimes. — The Roanoke Times. Appeals court orders bond be set for former Roanoke city councilman Robert Jeffrey. — The Roanoke Times. Franklin...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.j. Smith
Person
Dewey Smith
WSLS

One more very hot day before cooler, wetter pattern takes over

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming into the weekend, we told you that we would be in range of record highs. We didn’t quite break any records Saturday, but it was still very hot outside!. We’ll peak at similar levels this afternoon to what we had Saturday afternoon. You can...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School divisions across the Commonwealth are getting ready to welcome back students in a few weeks. For parents, this means back-to-school shopping. Financial experts say it’s a good thing parents are prioritizing items for school-- and have a few tips to save money. The first...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to Lynchburg

Air-PlayCourtesy of Florence Montmare, Nikola Milatovic, and Acrobuffos. Lynchburg is the place to be in November as the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts will host a very unusual brand of entertainment for one night only. “Making magic out of thin air” – A circus-style performance titled Air-Play will be in town on November 18 at 7:30 p.m. The center says that during the performance, there will be some spectacular feats like snow will swirl and filling the stage, balloons will swallow people, umbrellas will fly, and fabrics will soar over the audience.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#Vehicles#Callaway Jimmy Mullins#The Stock 4 Division
WSLS

Alleghany County’s long-time dance studios to combine

COVINGTON, Va. – From rival school divisions consolidating to local organizations combining, there are plenty of changes coming to Alleghany County in the next few years. Long-time dance studios, Garlynda’s Fancy Feet and Patsy’s Dance Studio, are coming together in the 2022-2023 year, the owners and assistants announced in a Facebook video on July 19.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall welcomes new retail store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is working on construction, and now, they’re welcoming a new store. On Wednesday, River Ridge Mall announced that they have officially opened a new retail store in the Center Court area of the mall. The release said Windsor Fashions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
wallstreetwindow.com

Real Estate Reassessment Field Work Begins Monday In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

Pittsylvania County has retained Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., (“Pearson’s”) to perform its 2024 General Reassessment of real estate, which will become effective on January 1, 2024. The Code of Virginia mandates that each locality periodically perform a general reassessment of real estate to determine each property’s fair market value and to equalize each property’s value in relation to similar properties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville school leaders filling posts before school year

Danville School leaders say they’re confident they’ll fill every vacancy before the new school year begins next month. The School Board last approved 37 new hires. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some are newly created and others were existing positions left vacant.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2 dead; Rt. 460 temporarily closed after Christiansburg crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash around 10 a.m. on Sunday killed two drivers, closing the highway while investigations were underway. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Haley Hawthorne from Christiansburg was traveling west on 460 and crossed the median. Hawthorne's vehicle struck another driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy