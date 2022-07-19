MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage workers could see a jump in pay from the current $9.87 per hour to $12 per hour, if a Michigan Court of Claims decision stays intact. The opinion, released Tuesday by Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro, would reinstate laws passed by state...
LANSING, Mich. — Another round of waivers was sent to around 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan by the Michigan Unemployment Agency Thursday. Around $2.4 million is to be refunded to claimants who were paying back benefits received or applied toward overpayments not covered...
LANSING, Mich. – Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that all Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in July to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. New links:...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Summer always seems to fly by in West Michigan, and this year is no exception. We're officially past the halfway point of meteorological summer, defined as the three months of June, July and August. July is typically the hottest month of the year in West Michigan....
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may soon be able to buy a beer at college sporting events in Michigan. Bipartisan legislation introduced by Sen. Curtis Hertel and State Reps. Joe Tate and Graham Filler would lift the current state ban and allow university governing boards to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcohol at basketball, football, and hockey games.
LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday was the final chance for the crowded Republican field for Michigan governor to persuade voters to come to their side, less than two weeks out from the state's August primary election. First debate: Majority of Republican gubernatorial candidates deny election results. On their final night...
Kalamazoo, Michigan — Parts of West Michigan are still cleaning up from strong to severe thunderstorms that blew through the area Thursday night, July 21st. Trees and power poles were knocked down in Marcellus, Cassopolis, near Lawton, and near Lawrence. One silver line coming after the storms was a...
CONSTANTINE TWP. Mich. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving a semi truck and pickup truck in St. Joseph County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on US-131 between Youngs Prairie Road and Quarterline Road in Constantine Township. Kalamazoo County Crash: Alcohol may be factor in Kalamazoo...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities said a 6-year-old was among the people who were killed during a triple-homicide at a state park in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Lula Schmidt, 6, Tyler Schmidt, 42, and Sarah Schmidt, 42, all of Cedar Falls, were fatally wounded during a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday morning.
OXFORD, Mich. - Friday, in response to the tragic mass shooting that occurred at Oxford High School in November 2021, the U.S. Department of Education has disbursed a School Emergency Response to Violence(Project SERV) grant totaling $707,600 to Oxford Area Community School District (OACSD). Officials say the grant will be...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mother Nature is catching some serious heat this summer, especially in San Antonio, Texas. The city averages about eighteen triple-digit days a year, but clocked its forty-first on Wednesday, July 20. News Channel 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan blames La Nina, or the cooling of water...
Comments / 0