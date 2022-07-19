ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

By Mid-Michigan NOW
WWMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of...

wwmt.com

WWMT

UIA announces about $2.4 million to be refunded to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Another round of waivers was sent to around 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan by the Michigan Unemployment Agency Thursday. Around $2.4 million is to be refunded to claimants who were paying back benefits received or applied toward overpayments not covered...
WWMT

Waves of strong to severe storms impact West Michigan this weekend

Kalamazoo, Michigan — Parts of West Michigan are still cleaning up from strong to severe thunderstorms that blew through the area Thursday night, July 21st. Trees and power poles were knocked down in Marcellus, Cassopolis, near Lawton, and near Lawrence. One silver line coming after the storms was a...
WWMT

Father and son die in fatal crash in Constantine Township

CONSTANTINE TWP. Mich. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving a semi truck and pickup truck in St. Joseph County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on US-131 between Youngs Prairie Road and Quarterline Road in Constantine Township. Kalamazoo County Crash: Alcohol may be factor in Kalamazoo...
WWMT

6-year-old among victims of Iowa triple-fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities said a 6-year-old was among the people who were killed during a triple-homicide at a state park in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Lula Schmidt, 6, Tyler Schmidt, 42, and Sarah Schmidt, 42, all of Cedar Falls, were fatally wounded during a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday morning.
