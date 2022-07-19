ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Evening Edition | Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tonight's Evening Edition, read about pollination concerns due to the heat, fertilizer duties, and the pressure on Ukrainian farmers to sell their harvest. XtremeAg farmers Kelly Garrett and Kevin Matthews are focusing on keeping disease, heat and dry weather from causing yield loss in the second half of the growing...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 7-Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

(Updates with strikes in Kherson region) * Russia confirms Odesa strike, says warship was hit. * Zelenskiy: attack shows Moscow can't be trusted on deal. * Zelenskiy's advisor: shipments will suffer if strikes continue. * Moscow, Kyiv had signed grain export deal on Friday. * Accord had sought to avert...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 28 ending July 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 84 Week 27 2022 50 Week 28 2021 12 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 12 22 60 3 Week 27 2022 2 12 22 61 3 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 100 Week 27 2022 97 Week 28 2021 70 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 96 Week 27 2022 82 Week 28 2021 59 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 77 Week 27 2022 41 Week 28 2021 11 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 3 16 32 49 1 Week 27 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 1 6 19 68 7 Week 27 2022 0 3 13 75 8 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How to turn unproductive field areas into pollinator havens

Cattle and swine are typically the first animals that come to mind when it comes to livestock. Still, don’t overlook the Apis mellifera — better known as the honey bee — its “herd” is in danger. A free program available for farmers, acreage owners, cities, and parks offers a chance to help.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit eight-month low, wheat falls more than 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1.5% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months, as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region after Russia...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia says it hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. NEIL ROBERTS, HEAD OF MARINE AND AVIATION DIVISION WITH THE LLOYD'S MARKET ASSOCIATION.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Turkey says Ukraine-Russia grains deal will help relieve world food crisis

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey said a deal it expects to be signed later on Friday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukraine's grain exports will mark a first step to ease a global food crisis since Moscow's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are among...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Black Sea port

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles;...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE

