Pa. woman dies as wrong-way driver slams into vehicle: police

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
