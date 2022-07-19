ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Pa. woman dies as wrong-way driver slams into vehicle: police

By Paul Vigna
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
One person was killed and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning on Route 1 in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. The two-vehicle collision took...

PennLive.com

Driver won’t be charged in central Pa. bus crash that injured 30

State police announced that they will not file any charges against the driver of a bus that crash along Interstate 81 last September, injuring several dozen people. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, when a Van Hool bus driven by Adam Wright of Lancaster veered off of the highway, onto the right shoulder, and then went through the gore and the exit ramp to Route 25 in Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Perkiomen, Limerick Crews Free Victim from Crash

VICTIM EXTRICATED FROM VEHICLE – First responders (at top and left) from the Perkiomen Fire Company and Limerick Fire Department worked Thursday (July 21, 2022) shortly after 7:30 p.m. to extricate a driver trapped inside a car, following a single-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near Bartlett Drive in Perkiomen. The vehicle was discovered off the highway in a ditch, and a tree had fallen across the asphalt. They needed to saw through trunks and limbs to reach the car, and then used tools to free the victim. The incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. It took about 45 minutes to clear. A similar accident reportedly occurred at nearly the same location only days earlier.
LIMERICK, PA
One dead after Interstate 81 crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man died after a crash on Interstate 81 South on Friday, July 22. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a 37-year-old man died after a crash occurred near mile marker 77 at around 11:39 p.m. Get...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
State Police Ask for Tips After Catalytic Converter Theft in Chester County

NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Station are asking for the public’s help with identifying the pictured suspects. Authorities state that on July 19, 2022, these suspects parked a silver sedan, possibly an early 2000’s BMW, at the 7-Eleven Gas Station in New London Township, Chester County. They then reportedly walked southbound to a nearby auto repair shop and removed a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Man transported to hospital after car collides with cow in Richmond Township

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A man was transported to the hospital after striking a cow with his car early Friday morning. The Fleetwood Police Department said Cody Hunsicker was driving south on Route 662 in Richmond Township around 3:30 in the morning when it happened. It said Hunsicker couldn't see the animal because of the darkness.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Vehicle License Plate Stolen in Chester County

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Station is investigating the theft of a vehicle license plate that occurred July 19, 2022. Authorities say the victim, a 72-year-old man, reported that the license plate from his trailer was stolen from Baltimore Pike in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. The registration number is XMF4764. There are no suspects at this time.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg man dies in Friday night crash

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Harrisburg man died in a crash on Interstate 81 Friday night. The crash occurred just after 11:30 in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. According to state police, the crash involved a car driven by 37-year-old Caleb L. Flick, who died...
HARRISBURG, PA
State Police searching for fleeing York motorcyclist

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
YORK, PA
15-foot-long snake attacks man in Lehigh County

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville. On Wednesday afternoon after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
New Castle Million Dollar Three Alarm Fire Ruled Accidental

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled Thursday night’s three-alarm fire, that heavily damaged a New Castle business, was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly before 10:30 pm, occurred in the J and M Commercial Park in...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

