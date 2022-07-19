Flood Advisory issued for Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florida A And M, or near Tallahassee, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Woodville, Belair, Ralford Greenway, Apalachee Regional Park, Indian Head Acres, Chaires Crossroads, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Lutterloh, Fallschase, Chaires, Southwood, Lake Ella, North Florida Fairgrounds, Winthrop Park, Kleman Plaza, Tom Brown Park, State Capital Complex and Governors Square Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

