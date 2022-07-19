ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Field Announced for Third LIV Golf Series Event at Trump National Bedminster

By Morning Read Staff
 5 days ago

As expected, newcomer Paul Casey is among the field of 45 announced, with three more spots to be filled soon.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Tuesday for the third event of its schedule, to be held next week at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As expected, world No. 32 Paul Casey will make his debut in the 54-hole event being held July 29-31. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will be among those making their second LIV starts.

Five players from LIV's last event in Portland are not in the field: Itthipat Buranatanyarat (from Thailand), Sihwan Kim (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ian Snyman (South Africa) and Blake Windred (Australia).

A number of LIV players were in the field at last week's British Open, with Dustin Johnson finishing T6, Bryson DeChambeau T8 and Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer T11.

On Monday, it was reported that David Feherty would be leaving NBC Sports to join LIV Golf's broadcast team .

Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Canter, Laurie -- England
Casey, Paul -- England
Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Puig, David (a) -- Spain
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Wolff, Matthew -- USA

Comments / 42

lie detector
4d ago

Yeah it’s not like he gave them a pass on the killing of that journalist or that Saudis gave his son-n -law 2 billion dollars to bail out his building investment and let’s not even bring up the fact that they gave 150 million dollars to his daughters charity …. Because we know he couldn’t have it sent to his charity because He can’t operate a charity Because of Fraud he created in New York’s charity he had

Reply
4
Kurtz Dee
4d ago

A hand full of decent players playing exhibition golf. No thanks.

Reply(1)
7
 

