Field Announced for Third LIV Golf Series Event at Trump National Bedminster

As expected, newcomer Paul Casey is among the field of 45 announced, with three more spots to be filled soon.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Tuesday for the third event of its schedule, to be held next week at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As expected, world No. 32 Paul Casey will make his debut in the 54-hole event being held July 29-31. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will be among those making their second LIV starts.

Five players from LIV's last event in Portland are not in the field: Itthipat Buranatanyarat (from Thailand), Sihwan Kim (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ian Snyman (South Africa) and Blake Windred (Australia).

A number of LIV players were in the field at last week's British Open, with Dustin Johnson finishing T6, Bryson DeChambeau T8 and Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer T11.

On Monday, it was reported that David Feherty would be leaving NBC Sports to join LIV Golf's broadcast team .

Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico

Bland, Richard -- England

Canter, Laurie -- England

Casey, Paul -- England

Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain

DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA

DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa

Garcia, Sergio -- Spain

Gooch, Talor -- USA

Grace, Branden -- South Africa

Harding, Justin -- South Africa

Horsfield, Sam -- England

Inamori, Yuki -- Japan

Johnson, Dustin -- USA

Jones, Matt -- Australia

Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand

Kaymer, Martin -- Germany

Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand

Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan

Koepka, Brooks -- USA

Koepka, Chase -- USA

Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan

McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland

Mickelson, Phil -- USA

Morgan, Jediah -- Australia

Na, Kevin -- USA

Norris, Shaun -- South Africa

Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa

Ormsby, Wade -- Australia

Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico

Perez, Pat -- USA

Pettit, Turk -- USA

Piot, James -- USA

Poulter, Ian -- England

Puig, David (a) -- Spain

Reed, Patrick -- USA

Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa

Smyth, Travis -- Australia

Swafford, Hudson -- USA

Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan

Uihlein, Peter -- USA

Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe

Westwood, Lee -- England

Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria

Wolff, Matthew -- USA



