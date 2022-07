Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still the top option on the ground for his team, but he will be entering a crucial phase in his stint with the team, as he now has no contractual obligation with the AFC West franchise beyond the 2022 NFL season. That is after the Raiders opted not to pick up his option in 2022, which would have earned him a sum of $8.034 million.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO