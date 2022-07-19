ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD search for alleged smash and grab suspect in City Park vehicle burglaries

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is connected to a string of vehicle burglaries across City Park, including one that happened on July 10.

According to police, on that Sunday the alleged suspect burglarized a vehicle at #5 Victory Drive, located near the Storyland Amusement Park. Investigations revealed a woman at the location locked and secured her 2014 Dodge Caravan, but when she returned, the window was smashed and her purse carrying several credit cards, was gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNsGs_0glNI9aj00

Detectives say surveillance cameras captured the man at Home Depot., making fraudulent charges with the cards and then driving off in a newer model blue Ford F250.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 3

Bonnie
4d ago

As citizens we should not be asked to do NOPD'S job. Call in the National Guard. Get the mayor and DA arrested first for being delinquent as elected officials responsible for protecting this city.

Reply
5
 

L'Observateur

Local Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of LaPlace Business

A LaPlace man and an Edgard man have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a LaPlace business. They are Daquain London, 22, and Shawn Lewis Jr., 23. With the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, London was arrested July 19, 2022 in Metairie. London, of LaPlace, was transferred to the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility and booked with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm (felony). He is being held in custody in lieu of a $225,000 bond.
EDGARD, LA
fox8live.com

Three men arrested in connection with carjacking in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police have arrested three men in connection with a carjacking in Kenner that happened July 17, in the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue. According to Kenner Police, a female victim was sitting in her vehicle with the engine still running, preparing to leave for work when two suspects approached her vehicle and ordered her to get out of her car at gunpoint.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking attempt in Treme results in shooting of both victim and assailant

A would-be carjacker and his victim were both shot during a failed robbery in Treme, New Orleans police said Thursday. The victim, a 69-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of North Robertson Street on Wednesday morning when a man armed with a gun approached. They began fighting, and the gun discharged, striking both men.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

3 St. Charles Parish men arrested for Kenner carjacking

On July 17, at 5 a,m., Kenner Police responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred in the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue, Kenner. The victim was sitting in her vehicle, with the engine running, preparing to leave for work, when two suspects approached her vehicle and ordered her out of her car by gunpoint.
KENNER, LA
