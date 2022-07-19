NOPD search for alleged smash and grab suspect in City Park vehicle burglaries

Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is connected to a string of vehicle burglaries across City Park, including one that happened on July 10.

According to police, on that Sunday the alleged suspect burglarized a vehicle at #5 Victory Drive, located near the Storyland Amusement Park. Investigations revealed a woman at the location locked and secured her 2014 Dodge Caravan, but when she returned, the window was smashed and her purse carrying several credit cards, was gone.

Detectives say surveillance cameras captured the man at Home Depot., making fraudulent charges with the cards and then driving off in a newer model blue Ford F250.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.