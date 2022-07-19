Researchers on COVID-19 in First Responders and Their Perspectives on the Vaccine, Jan-Sept 2021
4 days ago
July 19, 2022–Unvaccinated first responders in the U.S. were more likely to develop COVID-19 and less likely to believe in the effectiveness and safety of vaccines compared to their vaccinated counterparts, according to a study led by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published on July 19 as a...
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
