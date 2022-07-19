ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers on COVID-19 in First Responders and Their Perspectives on the Vaccine, Jan-Sept 2021

July 19, 2022–Unvaccinated first responders in the U.S. were more likely to develop COVID-19 and less likely to believe in the effectiveness and safety of vaccines compared to their vaccinated counterparts, according to a study led by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published on July 19 as a...

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures Maryland woman off Florida coast

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland' in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn't have time to react, according to the sheriff's office report.Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
STUART, FL

