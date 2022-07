The Boston Red Sox trail the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth at Fenway this afternoon. If the result holds, Boston will fall to 48-48 on the season. Boston's recent fall has been precipitous. They're on the verge of losing for the ninth time in 10 games and the 17th in their last 23. On July 4, they were 10 games over .500; now, they're fading out of the playoff race.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO