Three St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, aren’t going to Toronto for the series against the Blue Jays on July 26-27. St. Louis Cardinals superstar infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado won’t be traveling north to Toronto with the rest of the team for the brief two-game series against the Blue Jays on July 26-27. They, along with catcher Austin Romine, have not received a vaccine against COVID-19, which is required to enter Canada, and are ineligible to play.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO