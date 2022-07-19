ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendrick Perkins is picking Warriors star Stephen Curry over Lakers icon Kobe Bryant

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kendrick Perkins has been known to make the occasional odd statement that ruffles more than a few feathers. The former NBA champion turned ESPN broadcaster has now come out with his latest hot take involving Stephen Curry and the late, great Kobe Bryant, and let’s just say Los Angeles Lakers fans...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan disrespect draws massive backlash for Nick Wright

Fox Sports commentator Nick Wright recently released his “Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years” list, and fans couldn’t help but shake their head over his disrespect of Chicago Bulls legend Michal Jordan. While Wright has yet to reveal his Top 2 players, he did put Jordan at no. 3. It only leaves […] The post Michael Jordan disrespect draws massive backlash for Nick Wright appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Malik Monk gets 100% real on playing 1 year with LeBron James, Lakers

Despite all the criticisms on LeBron James and the struggles the Los Angeles Lakers had in 2021-22, Malik Monk wouldn’t change anything about his lone year with the team. After leaving LA and signing a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, Monk opened up about his time with the Lakers that saw him record a career year. He credited James for his incredible rise, noting how the 37-year-old pushed him elevate his game and take it to the next level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2 teams that must still sign Eric Bledsoe in 2022 NBA free agency

Eric Bledsoe remains available in 2022 NBA free agency. The 32-year-old was a key rotation player for the LA Clippers last season before injuring his left Achilles tendon, getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and missing the rest of the season. Plenty of teams make sense for Bledsoe. The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers […] The post 2 teams that must still sign Eric Bledsoe in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Warriors will repeat as NBA champions in 2023

After rocking the basketball world by winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years, the Golden State Warriors have re-established themselves as the team to beat in the NBA. Stephen Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP, Klay Thompson made his long anticipated return to the court and Draymond Green was back to his old […] The post 3 reasons Warriors will repeat as NBA champions in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets had a fantastic 10-game stretch after acquiring Aaron Gordon two seasons ago. However, Jamal Murray’s knee and Michael Porter Jr’s back injuries have forced Denver to rely heavily on Nikola Jokic for one entire season. Being eliminated in the first round was tough, but the Nuggets are rejuvenated and primed for a substantial bounce-back 2022-23 campaign.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Rick & Morty join MultiVersus Roster

LeBron James, Rick Sanchez, and Morty Smith all make their way to the chaotic battlefield of MultiVersus, becoming part of the game’s roster. Four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA season MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, eighteen-time All-Star, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James, considered to be one of the greatest of all time, joins the MultiVersus Roster, Player First Games’ upcoming platform fighting game from the same vein as the Smash Bros. series. In virtue of appearing in the Looney Tunes spin-off film Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James found his unusual way into the Warner Bros. published game. Wielding a basketball as a weapon and his Space Jam jersey as his armor, LeBron channels his inner cartoon spirit by dunking on opponents and breaking ankles on the battlefield. Just like any other character in the MultiVersus roster, he is voiced by his original VA (i.e., himself) and can sport different looks with different skins and costumes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Kobe Bryant
ClutchPoints

Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming family moments with Candace Parker, Sabrina Ionescu after Sky-Liberty

Two of the WNBA’s biggest superstars squared off Sunday as the Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in a matchup that pitted Candace Parker up against Sabrina Ionescu. Among those in the audience for Saturday’s showdown was the Bryant clan, with Vanessa and Co. seated courtside for the WNBA game at the Barclays Center. After some late heroics from Ionescu buried Parker and the Sky, Bryant and the two stars linked up for some heartwarming family fun.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s text to trainer before NBA Finals shows his insane dedication

Klay Thompson’s initial return from two-and-a-half years on the sidelines couldn’t have gone much better. Given his insane dedication to offseason training, expect the Golden State Warriors star to come back even better in 2022-23. Before helping the Warriors dispatch of the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson was already texting his trainer, Ben […] The post Klay Thompson’s text to trainer before NBA Finals shows his insane dedication appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Hawks forward John Collins makes embarrassing history during Drew League appearance with Trae Young

The Drew League is a one-of-a-kind experience for NBA fans. People get to see NBA-level talents go head-to-head against some of the better hoopers in the country. For the most part, the professional players dominate the competition with some insane highlights. For Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, though, he had a bit of a lowlight during his appearance.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Espn#First Take Big Perk
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops honest comparison between Dodgers-Giants, Yankees-Red Sox rivalries

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is no stranger to featuring in some of the most tense-filled games in MLB. Over his opening six years in the majors, Betts often delivered for the Boston Red Sox in their heated rivalry matchups against the New York Yankees. Now in Los Angeles, he is a regular in […] The post Mookie Betts drops honest comparison between Dodgers-Giants, Yankees-Red Sox rivalries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young channels Kendrick Lamar in epic message after lighting up Drew League

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young showed up and played in the Drew League as he promised, and he couldn’t be any happier with his experience. After playing for Black Pearl Elite alongside Hawks teammate John Collins, Young took to Twitter to share how much it felt good to star in the event. He even channeled his inner Kendrick Lamar and referenced “The Heart Part 5” as he shared he’s doing it for the culture.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
102K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy