Kendrick Perkins is picking Warriors star Stephen Curry over Lakers icon Kobe Bryant

LeBron James, Rick Sanchez, and Morty Smith all make their way to the chaotic battlefield of MultiVersus, becoming part of the game’s roster. Four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA season MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, eighteen-time All-Star, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James, considered to be one of the greatest of all time, joins the MultiVersus Roster, Player First Games’ upcoming platform fighting game from the same vein as the Smash Bros. series. In virtue of appearing in the Looney Tunes spin-off film Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James found his unusual way into the Warner Bros. published game. Wielding a basketball as a weapon and his Space Jam jersey as his armor, LeBron channels his inner cartoon spirit by dunking on opponents and breaking ankles on the battlefield. Just like any other character in the MultiVersus roster, he is voiced by his original VA (i.e., himself) and can sport different looks with different skins and costumes.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO