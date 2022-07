Charles Barkley may soon do the unthinkable and leave his role as a basketball analyst for TNT to become a broadcaster for LIV Golf. Barkley, the NBA all-time great, reportedly met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman about potentially joining its coverage team. And while he'd still love to work for both TNT and LIV, it's plausible he leaves TNT altogether if LIV makes a strong enough offer.

