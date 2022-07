Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is in the middle of its third season and this alternate history series has taken the space race to Mars. However, in addition to NASA and Russia, there's now the private interest of tech billionaire Dev Ayesa launching another ship in the race. Sounds prescient no? The cast of For All Mankind (Shantel VanSanten, Edi Gathegi, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and executive producer Maril Davis) stopped by the IGN Studio at SDCC 2022 to talk about season 3.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO