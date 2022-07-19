Death Of 19-Year-Old Irvington Woman Probed As Suspicious, Official's Say
Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation following the passing of a 19-year-old woman in Irvington.
Robin Rivers was found with gunshot wounds at a home on Grove Street Sunday July 17, a spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
The incident has not been ruled a homicide — yet, she said.
A male 9-1-1 caller reported the incident around 3 p.m., RLS Media reports.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 1