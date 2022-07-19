‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC

NEW YORK — A crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the series was being filmed.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the neck and face around 5:15 a.m., according to WNBC.

According to police, the suspect reportedly opened his car door and shot Pizarro three times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died an hour later, according to NBC News.

A witness sleeping in a nearby car told WPIX that the unidentified man fled the scene.

It’s unclear if Pizarro knew the shooter. No arrests have been made.

According to Variety, Pizarro worked for Broadway Stage Company, a company responsible for security and parking enforcement. He was preparing for filming that was expected to take place in the neighborhood later that day. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

NBC and Universal Television said in a statement that they are working with police to find the shooter.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

©2022 Cox Media Group