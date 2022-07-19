ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhVZQ_0glNGDXS00

NEW YORK — A crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the series was being filmed.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the neck and face around 5:15 a.m., according to WNBC.

According to police, the suspect reportedly opened his car door and shot Pizarro three times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died an hour later, according to NBC News.

A witness sleeping in a nearby car told WPIX that the unidentified man fled the scene.

It’s unclear if Pizarro knew the shooter. No arrests have been made.

According to Variety, Pizarro worked for Broadway Stage Company, a company responsible for security and parking enforcement. He was preparing for filming that was expected to take place in the neighborhood later that day. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

NBC and Universal Television said in a statement that they are working with police to find the shooter.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Military vet who tried to stab New York Congressman Lee Zeldin 'was trying to grab his mic after he disrespected veterans': Relapsed alcoholic says he was 'checked out'

The New York man who attempted to stab US Rep. Lee Zeldin said he didn't know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was 'disrespecting veterans.'. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Man shoots 3 people in Lamar, killing 2

Three people were shot and two died this weekend in a town in southeastern Colorado. It happened in Lamar on Saturday afternoon. The shooting suspect led police on a chase afterwards and authorities say he committed suicide when officers were closing in and it was clear he was not going to escape. At 2 p.m. police were called to an apartment building on Mullen Street and found that inside one man and woman had been shot and killed and another woman was suffering from gunshot wounds. While emergency responders raced to get the injured woman medical care, police put out...
LAMAR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Police say trooper saves 18-month-old Roseville tot who ingested heroin

A trooper revived a toddler who Michigan State Police say had ingested heroin while in her mother’s car in Roseville Saturday. State police said the trooper was flagged down at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic by the frantic 31-year-old Roseville mom who handed him her unresponsive 18-month-old daughter. The trooper called for EMS and did a sternum rub on the child, which began slowly breathing, according to a news release by the MSP Metro Detroit Post via Twittter.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Baltimore

12-year-old behind the wheel dies in Maryland parkway crash

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree in Maryland.Howard County Police say the girl was driving a Toyota Corolla on Broken Land Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday when the accident occurred.The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, 36, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.Police told multiplenewsoutlets that the girl was only 12 years old.Police were investigating Sunday why the 12-year-old was behind the wheel.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
COLUMBIA, MD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy