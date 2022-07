Just last night, listener Sally gave me a link to a King County Department of Health report about COVID cases involving various age groups. I wallowed for more than three hours in it, slogging through statistics from the last 30 days. This report broke age groups into three categories: boosted – which means you have two shots and at least one booster; fully vaccinated – which covers people with just two shots; and not fully vaccinated – people with one or no shots.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO