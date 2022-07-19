ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

By Denise Craig
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet.

The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

News Channel 25

Human remains found in a backyard Houston home in BBQ pit

HOUSTON — Houston police discovered human skeletal remains during the afternoon of July 12. Officers responded to the residence located at 5207 Peach Creek Drive after receiving a call about remains found in a barbeque pit behind the home, according to Sgt. G. Dunn and Det. J. Gardner of the homicide division of the department.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 teen dead, 2 others injured after shooting outside SE Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old is dead and two other teens were injured after a shooting took place at a gas station in southeast Houston late Saturday night, Houston police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, a Pasadena PD officer reported hearing gunshots in the area near a gas station located at the corner of Gulf Freeway and Astoria.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD identifies suspect still at large in deadly east Houston shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January. Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FBI: Missing Missouri City girl found safe in Houston

Editor’s Note: Officials initially identified the abductor as 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, but have since retracted his name as a suspect. Officials are unaware of the suspect’s actual identity. This post has been modified to reflect the change. (UPDATE 10:35 p.m.) — The Houston FBI office has confirmed via...
HOUSTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Body found inside Houston roadside ditch wrapped, duct-taped

Officers in Houston found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped, and then wrapped in a red sheet in a roadside ditch on Wednesday. The individual was found around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 8900 Brae Acres Road. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results, and at this time the gender, race, and age of the individual are unknown.
