Waunakee black belt athletes win world championship titles

Two black belts from Moh’s Martial Arts in Waunakee earned coveted ATA world champion titles at the ATA Martial Arts annual World Championships last month in Phoenix, Arizona. ATA Martial Arts is the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Christian Rosenstock, of Waunakee, earned his three ATA Martial Arts World Titles by winning the traditional forms, creative forms, and xtreme forms competition in the Men’s 50-59 2nd-3rd Degree Black Belt division. Patti Stickney, of Waunakee, earned her first ATA World Title in the combat weapons sparring division in the Women’s 40-49 1st Degree Black Belt division.