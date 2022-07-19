ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee black belt athletes win world championship titles

Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 5 days ago

Two black belts from Moh’s Martial Arts in Waunakee earned coveted ATA world champion titles at the ATA Martial Arts annual World Championships last month in Phoenix, Arizona. ATA Martial Arts is the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Christian Rosenstock, of Waunakee, earned his three ATA Martial Arts World Titles by winning the traditional forms, creative forms, and xtreme forms competition in the Men’s 50-59 2nd-3rd Degree Black Belt division. Patti Stickney, of Waunakee, earned her first ATA World Title in the combat weapons sparring division in the Women’s 40-49 1st Degree Black Belt division.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy from Madison was struck by lightning while camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite, traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree, and made contact with the boy.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Off-the-beaten-path patios worth the drive

There’s no shortage of outdoor space when it comes to the Madison area. In fact, we’ve already done the heavy-lifting and compiled a list for you. However, there are a few off-the-beaten-path patios that are worth the extra mile. Here are six that we think you should check out.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Waunakee, WI
Sports
City
Waunakee, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

What to expect in the gubernatorial debate with Charles Benson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to be the only Madison station to broadcast the gubernatorial debate in advance of the August 9 primary elections. The debate, held at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre, will be hosted by TMJ4 and co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ata Martial Arts#Combat#Moh S Martial Arts#Degree Black Belt#Ata World Title
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wall collapses when water drawn down in Millpond in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert

July 20, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Wednesday afternoon, the heavily damaged portion of the north wall of the Millpond in Hartford, WI collapsed after the water was drawn down for eventual wall replacement. Along with the wood seawall, the ground behind the seawall also started breaking off...
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Monona's spot for hot links and brisket is Pa'Pa's BBQ

On a warm Friday night at the first Biergarten at San Damiano in Monona, the smoky smell of barbecue filled the air while the line for Pa’Pa’s BBQ extended across the lawn. A steady stream of customers waited patiently as Gilbert Hull, affectionately known as Pa’Pa, filled orders.
MONONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monona Terrace anniversary celebration rescheduled to Sunday night due to severe weather

MADISON, Wis. — The planned 25th anniversary celebration for Monona Terrace is moving to Sunday night due to expected severe weather. News 3 meteorologists are forecasting storms packing high winds, hail, and the possibility for isolated tornadoes beginning late Saturday afternoon and running through midnight. The rescheduled celebration will...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Java Cat to temporarily relocate to Lien Road beginning this fall

Madison’s feline-themed coffee shop Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road in late fall. The coffee shop will be open at 4221 Lien Road, the former storefront of Legacy House Imports, while the Monona Drive location is rebuilt, the founder and owner Renee Raspiller says. “It’s time to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old died on Friday after Madison Police Dept. officers found him in a stolen vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The name of the teen has not been released. MPD Capt. Kelly Donahue said the police department is still in the process of notifying his family.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures. Showers and storms are likely...
MADISON, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
81
Followers
189
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy