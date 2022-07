DETROIT (AP) — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings. Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break. The Twins took a 3-0 lead in the first with a little help from the Tigers. With one out, Carlos Correa singled and took third on Jorge Polanco’s double. Max Kepler hit a grounder to second, but Correa beat Jonathan Schoop’s throw to the plate.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO